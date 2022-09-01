Gas prices continue to fall over Labor Day weekend

Gas prices have slowly declined this summer, and the trend will continue through Labor Day weekend.

GasBuddy reported that this summer was the biggest one for travel since the 2020 shutdown.

“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to re-think their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”

According to GasBuddy, prices this Labor Day weekend will continue to fall slightly from summer highs, though remain more than 60 cents more expensive than last year.

At the beginning of the summer, 58% of Americans responded to GasBuddy’s survey that they intended to take road trip over the summer, with 33% to travel on Labor Day weekend. But, gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close to the summer.