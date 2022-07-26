Gas prices have dropped 7 weeks in a row. Here's what that means for Quad-Cities motorists

Hitting the road isn't quite as expensive these days, with national gas prices dropping each of the past seven weeks.

But prices locally continue to vary from station to station, and analysts are urging motorists to shop around to find the best deal.

Prices Tuesday in Rock Island ranged from $4.47 to $4.79 for a gallon of regular fuel. In Davenport, gas costs between $3.63 and $3.75.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said fuel prices are hard to predict because of economic and ecological factors, such as the Federal Reserve's recent interest-rate hike, or the upcoming hurricane season.

Hurricane Ida slammed Louisianan in August, leaving nearly 1 million customers without power. Oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, which accounts for about 15% of the US total, was taken offline as a precautionary measure.

Short of another weather disaster, experts remain hopeful prices could continue to fall in the short term.

"We are still in a pretty tight situation with supply being so close to demand," said De Haan, the fuel analyst. "We're not out of the woods, but I'm hopeful we can continue to see prices declining for the next few weeks."

The decline in prices, De Haan said, all stems from mid-June when the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates. This triggered a drop in oil prices, fueled by fears of a recession.

A recession would mean more reliance on oil, which has prompted an increase in gas production during the past few weeks.

De Haan said the No. 1 question he receives is why the prices fluctuate between towns. The answer, he said, lies with gas station owners.

"As prices have been plummeting, stations have seen the price that they pay for gasoline plummeting also," he said.

Put simply, the higher the gas price, the more the gas station owner has to pay for the product.

"Stations have had a rough year because prices are rising, and they have been at record levels," he said. "Stations hate rising prices as much as you and I do, if not more."

But, the drop in prices has been gradual, because stations do not know what the future holds. If the prices are dropped significantly then have to be raised, the profit margin diminishes.

According to a survey by AAA, 52% of participants were planning to take a family vacation this summer. But, 58% of those surveyed said they would be adjusting their plans if gas prices continued to hike.

With the prices now dropping, De Haan said motorists have a sense of security. But, he warns they do need to be aware that this trend may not last forever.

"Motorists should be in tune to the huge variety of prices," he said. "The propensity to overpay has not been higher in quite some time."