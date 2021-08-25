Gather for the Cure event supports breast imaging voucher program

The first Gather for the Cure Event on Saturday, Oct. 2 will help lower the financial barrier leading to essential breast imaging.
The first-ever Gather for the Cure event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds will celebrate survivorship, provide education and resources and support the Genesis voucher program.
“Cost should not be a barrier to accessing what may be life-saving breast imaging,’’ said Diane Koster, Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program Specialist. “Our goal with this event is to bring the Quad-Cities communities back together, to celebrate those who have survived and stand by those fighting, while remembering those we have lost.
The Genesis Foundation and the Jim Victor Vision Fund have made a commitment to continue support of the Genesis Voucher Program. All new and increased gifts for the Center for Breast Health may qualify for a 1:1 match by the Jim Victor Vision Fund. This program will allow individuals to receive mammograms and other life-saving breast imaging services at no cost.
In the years 2019 and 2020, 454 individuals benefited from the Genesis Voucher Program. The program covered 288 screening mammograms, 139 diagnostic breast mammograms and 109 diagnostic breast ultrasounds. A total of $76,700 in breast health services were covered, relieving the financial burden for those using the services.
Gather for the Cure will kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month from 9-11 a.m. on Oct. 2 with live music, displays and information. Yard signs to celebrate survivors or those we remember will be available for purchase in advance of the event. All funds raised will benefit Quad-Cities voucher programs and Quad-Cities women and men.
For information about the event or the fundraising efforts, call Diane Koster at (563) 421-3081 or go to www.genesishealth.com/gather.
Quad-City Times