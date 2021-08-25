Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry names new director

GENESEO - Michael Sigwalt knew some time ago he would be involved with food justice, and that “some time” has come. Sigwalt recently was named director of the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry.
Nicole Freadhoff will continue in her position as assistant director at the food pantry.
Sigwalt said he became involved with food justice “around 2012 when I was on a philanthropic committee for John Deere Parts Distribution in Milan. The committee was looking for some community project for employees to physically participate in. I had explored River Bend Foodbank and they had introduced me to their Mobile Food Pantry.”
In a MFP, "the volunteers directly work with the MFP guests (those seeking aid) in a one-on-one fashion,” Sigwalt said. “My first job was pulling a wagon, which the guests would load with food. The wagon facilitated getting the food to the guest’s car.”
“That first-time experience was so incredibly moving for me, I just knew I had to continue to be involved with RBFB and issues of food justice. I didn’t care if the committee chose the MFP as their activity or not. I was going to be involved in some fashion.”
That initial exposure of working one-on-one with those in need and hearing their stories had an incredible impact on Sigwalt and he said, “It meant so much more than simply putting a box of cereal, or whatever, in a box at the employee entrance. The MFP experience gave a face to the issue of food insecurity.”
He volunteered for Rive Bend mobile food pantries for the next 10 to 12 years.
His previous experience included working as fiscal manager for Freedom House in Princeton, which gave him direct exposure to nonprofit accounting and administration.
“The combination of the passion for issues of food insecurity and knowledge of non-profit management led me to apply for the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry director position,” Sigwalt said.
He said he'd like to create a network of agencies in the area, since food pantry guests often need help with other concerns.
"These concerns could go well beyond food. It could involve rent, or utilities, transportation, or healthcare, or whatever," he said.
Sigwalt said his approach is to answer these questions:
- What can we do to strengthen our community?
- What can we do to build hope?
- What can we do to truly fight hunger? (This should go beyond just distributing food.)
- What can we do to help our guests become less reliant on our services?”
Sigwalt said the “overriding objective is to try and understand the guest needs, and we will then try to structure ourselves to address those needs in the best way possible.”
Sigwalt graduated from Geneseo High School in 1978 and had “the honor of playing on the first two State Champion Football Teams for Geneseo, 1976 and 1977 teams.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in political science from Central College, Pella, Iowa, in 1982; a second bachelor’s degree with a major in accountancy from Western Illinois University in 1999 and an MBA in finance from Indiana University in 2005.
“I am ordained deacon for St. Malachy’s Church in Geneseo, a five-year program that was really an educational process,” he said, and added, “I’m currently enrolled in a certificate program through the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, on sustainable food and farming.”
He and his wife, Barbara, who works at the Geneseo Public Library, have two sons, Andrew (Ashley) Sigwalt, Geneseo; and Thomas (Allison) Sigwalt, Edina, Minnesota. The couple has two grandsons.