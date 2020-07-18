Geneseo man turns accident into new career

“I am now able to walk a short time on crutches; I can get in and out of my vehicle although the time on my feet is limited.”

“When I was living with my parents, I took a solid year to decide what I was going to do,” DeMaranville said. “I let my body heal and spent a lot of time talking with my dad, who was a paraplegic from a helicopter accident that happened when he was serving in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot.”

“My dad could understand what I was going through as he, too, was in a wheelchair and could not walk at all,” he said.

“Around the end of 2006, Dad and I began going around looking for a job for me, and everywhere we went, I was told I was overqualified because of my education or I was not able to perform what the job required,” he said.

That left the young man with only one option — to start off on his own career path.

”I knew I had to do something creative, and music was no longer going to be an option," he said. "I am wired creatively and so, without any experience, I asked my dad for some money, and he gave me enough to buy my first two video cameras. I started off and I taught myself from there on — named my business — Dalcon Todd Productions, and that was my beginning.”