Geneseo wellness center expands, will hold grand reopening

GENESEO — The Midwest Massage Therapy Studio and Wellness Center is expanding.

The Center opened in 2016 and expanded in September to include an adjoining suite to provide space for three tanning beds, one Red Light Therapy Bed, and a Low EMF Infrared Sauna.

“After the shutdown (due to Covid-19 guidelines) in March of 2020, I almost closed the doors permanently,” owner Jennifer Fecht, licensed massage therapist and Reiki master teacher, said. “After seeing so many people come back and need massages and other Holistic Healing Therapies when we re-opened in June of 2020, I decided to do some research to find out what was needed locally. There were no available tanning or saunas services locally.”

Fecht said tanning can boost Vitamin D levels, like sunlight does, and can aid with psoriasis and seasonal effective disorder.

“We offer vibration plate, several different types of rehabilitative massage services, energy healing, life coaching, health coaching and naturopathy," she said. "We take a holistic approach to the entire human body that includes the mental/emotional/spiritual/physical body.”

The Center also carries retail products in addition to CBD, salt lamps, healing jewelry and spiritual books, Fecht said.