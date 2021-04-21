Geneseo wellness center expands, will hold grand reopening

GENESEO — The Midwest Massage Therapy Studio and Wellness Center is expanding.
The Center opened in 2016 and expanded in September to include an adjoining suite to provide space for three tanning beds, one Red Light Therapy Bed, and a Low EMF Infrared Sauna.
“After the shutdown (due to Covid-19 guidelines) in March of 2020, I almost closed the doors permanently,” owner Jennifer Fecht, licensed massage therapist and Reiki master teacher, said. “After seeing so many people come back and need massages and other Holistic Healing Therapies when we re-opened in June of 2020, I decided to do some research to find out what was needed locally. There were no available tanning or saunas services locally.”
Fecht said tanning can boost Vitamin D levels, like sunlight does, and can aid with psoriasis and seasonal effective disorder.
“We offer vibration plate, several different types of rehabilitative massage services, energy healing, life coaching, health coaching and naturopathy," she said. "We take a holistic approach to the entire human body that includes the mental/emotional/spiritual/physical body.”
The Center also carries retail products in addition to CBD, salt lamps, healing jewelry and spiritual books, Fecht said.
“My partner, Mike Herrick, helped me build the new floors in the expansion of the Center and my family helped me get new paint and décor to create the perfect space,” she said. “We then hired four part-time employees to help assist in the Wellness Center.”
The Midwest Massage Therapy Studio opened its doors on South Center Street in Geneseo in late fall of 2016, and in December of that same year moved to 804 South Oakwood, Suite 3, Geneseo. A grand reopening will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 and will include door prizes, refreshments and guided tours. For more information, call 309-944-4011.