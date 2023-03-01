Genesis Health System has officially joined MercyOne.

The news was announced Wednesday, following a September announcement that MercyOne and Genesis signed a letter of intent to develop a partnership. With the closing, all interests and operations of Davenport-based Genesis will become part of MercyOne.

“We are excited to welcome Genesis to MercyOne and look forward to shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois,” said Bob Ritz, president and chief executive officer at MercyOne. “Together, we are stronger and will deliver the highest quality care and the best patient experience to all those we serve.”

The Genesis Health System Board of Directors unanimously selected MercyOne as its choice for a partner after an exploration process that began in December 2021. The Quad-Cities' third-largest employer, Genesis announced late last year that it was looking for a partner that could help expand its services.

At the time, Genesis CEO Doug Cropper and Board of Directors Chair Steven Bahls said the not-for-profit health system was "strong" and the potential move "is about positioning for the future."

Beginning that month, Genesis invited more than 30 health care systems to submit proposals aimed at helping Genesis expand, whether through a merger or acquisition or some other arrangement. Genesis employs 5,100 in the Quad-Cities, behind only the Rock Island Arsenal and John Deere.

Wednesday, Cropper said in a news release that the partnership would benefit patients and the workforce as a whole.

“As part of MercyOne, Genesis will be able to leverage the skill, talent and scale of national and regional resources while retaining our local leadership and focus,” said Cropper. “We will deepen our commitment to quality, safety and patient experience and strengthen our workforce retention and recruitment efforts. By joining MercyOne, Genesis will continue our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more integrated care in the region.”

In December, Cropper announced his time with the hospital was coming to a close. He will retire on June 1 and will be preceded by Dr. Kurt Andersen, chief clinical officer/chief medical officer for Genesis.

Andersen began working at Genesis in 1997 as a resident in the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program. He has remained a practicing Genesis family physician and has previously served as an executive of Genesis Health Group before his current role.

Cropper has been with Genesis for 15 years this month. He is retiring to serve full-time as a church leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Along with his wife, Lynne, the couple will embark on a three-year assignment.

As part of the merger, Genesis Philanthropy and the Genesis Health Services Foundation will continue to serve the Quad-Cities-area communities, according to a news release. Genesis Philanthropy will operate under a new name, the Better Health Foundation, and will be independent from the health system.

Among the commitments made as part of joining MercyOne, Genesis Health System provided the Better Health Foundation with $40 million in funds, ensuring its future as one of the region's preeminent granting organizations, hospital system officials said. The Better Health Foundation will be fully operational on July 1.

MercyOne is a member of Trinity Health, headquartered in Livonia, MI. Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals across 26 states. Trinity Health is not affiliated with any Iowa-based entities currently using the name “Trinity” or “Trinity Health.”