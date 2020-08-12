Genesis assisting at-home patients with oxygen needs in wake of storms

Genesis Home Medical Equipment is assisting home health patients with their oxygen needs as power outages continue in the wake of Monday’s storms.

According to a news release, the local health provider contacted all of their oxygen-dependent patients Monday and Tuesday to see how to assist them.

“Patients on oxygen must have it. Some were showing up in emergency departments, which creates overcrowding,” said Glen Roebuck, executive director of Genesis home health, outpatient and senior services.

“With the loss of power for such an extended period of time, oxygen tanks meant to serve as emergency reserves were in very high demand and needed to be replaced much more frequently.”

Genesis took several steps Tuesday to assist patients by doubling oxygen supplies, reassigning staff to help with pickup and delivery services and again making contact with all at-risk customers.

Genesis asks anyone with questions about home health care to call 563-421-4663, or for home medical equipment and oxygen services call 563-421-3300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.