Genesis CEO Doug Cropper announces retirement

After 14 years at Genesis Health Systems, CEO Doug Cropper has announced his retirement effective June 1, 2023.

Cropper is retiring to serve full-time as a church leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Along with his wife, Lynne, the couple will embark on a three-year assignment.

At age 19, Cropper served his first mission in Germany where he stayed for two years. The church has about 400 missions with 90,000 missionaries serving anywhere between 18 and 24 months, he said. Each of the 400 missions have a mission couple in charge. Cropper and his wife will be taking on that role. His title will be mission president.

"It's not something that we sought to do or expected to do, but we were asked and we responded," he said.

July 1, the couple will begin their new assignment, and will learn where it is within the next few weeks. The Cropper's could be stationed a number of places including New Zealand, Germany or Louisiana, he said.

In March, Cropper will celebrate his 15th anniversary with Genesis. The Salt Lake City native bounced around to multiple places including Washington D.C. and Minnesota before settling on Davenport in 2008.

Through it all, the greatest challenge Cropper faced was the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. When it first struck the U.S. in March 2020, there was a wave of panic across the medical community as everyone searched for a plan. Through collaboration with the universities and the tenacity of healthcare workers, the hospital was able to navigate the pandemic, he said.

"Whatever we were asked to do, we stepped up and made it happen," he said. "Healthcare workers are heroes."

Proceeding Cropper will be Dr. Kurt Andersen, Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer for Genesis. Andersen’s began working at Genesis in 1997 as a resident in the Genesis Quad Cities Family Medicine Residency Program. He has remained a practicing Genesis family physician and has previously served as an executive of Genesis Health Group before his current role as Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer.

Cropper recommended Anderson for the role, citing his extensive experience in the medical field and calling him "my No. 2 person." The board-of-directors voted to make the decision final. Anderson will take over on June 2, 2023.

"He's extremely team oriented," he said. "he's also very strategic. He's a very smart person. He understands Genesis and he's committed to the mission."