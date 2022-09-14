Genesis Health System considers merger with MercyOne

Beginning that month, Genesis invited more than 30 health care systems to submit proposals aimed at helping Genesis expand, whether through a merger or acquisition or some other arrangement. Genesis employs 5,100 in the Quad-Cities, behind only the Rock Island Arsenal and John Deere.

MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals in 25 states. It's headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan.

“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”

Cropper, the Genesis CEO, said the partnership will help retain workers and recruit new ones.