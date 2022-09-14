 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesis Health System considers merger with MercyOne

Genesis Health System is considering a merger with health care company MercyOne.

Patients shouldn't expect any difference in treatment and care, the hospitals said.

“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region. MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis mission, vision and values," said Genesis CEO Doug Cropper.

The Quad-Cities third-largest employer, Genesis announced in December it was looking for a partner that could help it expand its services in the Quad-Cities. At the time, Cropper and Board of Directors Chair Steven Bahls said the not-for-profit health system was "strong" and the potential move "is about positioning for the future."

Beginning that month, Genesis invited more than 30 health care systems to submit proposals aimed at helping Genesis expand, whether through a merger or acquisition or some other arrangement. Genesis employs 5,100 in the Quad-Cities, behind only the Rock Island Arsenal and John Deere.

MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals in 25 states. It's headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan.

“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”

Cropper, the Genesis CEO, said the partnership will help retain workers and recruit new ones. 

Genesis and MercyOne have signed what's called a "letter of intent" aimed at forming a partnership, the first steps toward merger. 
 
The arrangement is expected to be finalized in the next few months, the health care systems said, after a process of due diligence, a common final step. 
 
The agreement was unanimously approved by Genesis' board of directors. 
 
