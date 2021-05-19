 Skip to main content
Genesis Health System earns Top 15 award
Genesis Health System earns Top 15 award

Genesis Health System has repeated on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list.

The selection was based on publicly available data, according to a news release, and Genesis was selected from among 324 U.S. health systems and 2,522 hospitals affiliated with those health systems. No other Iowa health system has made the list even once.

In the news release, Craig Cooper, media specialist for Genesis Health System, said the recognition was important for Genesis patients because it means:

  • Shorter hospital stays.

Patients of Top 15 health systems return home sooner. Winning health systems had a median average length of stay of 4.5 days, a half day shorter than non-winning peer health systems.

  • Fewer complications.

Patients of Top 15 health systems have 10.5% fewer in-hospital complications than non-winning peer health system.

  • Higher survival rates.

Top 15 health systems have 13% fewer in-hospital deaths than non-winning peer health systems.

  • Less waiting.

On average, patients of winning health systems waited 31 minutes less in the emergency department than patients of non-winning health systems.

  • Fewer readmissions.

Winning health systems had lower 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates than non-winning peer health systems.

  • Financial efficiency.

Patients of winning health systems had 5% lower spending per Medicare beneficiary than non-winning peer health systems.

  • Satisfied patients.

Winning systems are ranked higher by patients than non-winning peer health systems. Patients of winning systems report an overall better experience than patients of non-winning peer health systems.

