Genesis Health Systems considers merger with MercyOne

Genesis Health Systems is considering a merger with healthcare company MercyOne.
U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley, right, applauds Eisenhower Elementary School third-grader Liam Cleaveland, 9, after he got a seasonal flu shot Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2009, from Genesis nurse Michele Cullen, left, during a Flu Free Q-C event at the school.
Larry Fisher
Genesis Health Systems and Figge Art Museum employees announce a plan to let people see art with help from a robot in Davenport, Iowa Thursday August 20, 2015.
JEFF COOK
Genesis emergency room nurse Alli Edmunds receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Greg Shouse RN as Dr. Robert Mixsell receives his shot from Brooke Jewell RN during the first vaccinations for Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients administered at Genesis Convenient Care, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK Gary Krambeck
Dr. Mike Giudici works with a heart patient at Genesis East in this 1997 photo.
Larry Fisher
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York talks with cancer patient Loretta Bailey of Davenport, Iowa after a press conference Friday March 19, 2010 at the Genesis Cancer Care Institute West Central Park Campus in Davenport. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Karen Truesdell has overcome a van accident in which she broke 11 of her bones to return to her job as pharmacy manager at the FirstMed Pharmacy at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport.Camera: DCS520CSerial #: K520C-01220Width: 1728Height: 1152Date: 1/7/02Time: 4:06:44DCS5XX ImageFW Ver: 3.2.3TIFF ImageLook: ProductSharpening Requested: YesCounter: [34068]ISO Speed: 320Aperture: f4.0Shutter: 1/100Max Aperture: f2.8Min Aperture: f22Exposure Mode: Manual (M)Compensation: +0.0Flash Compensation: +0.0Meter Mode: EvaluativeFlash Mode: No flashDrive Mode: SingleFocus Mode: One ShotFocus Point: --o--Focal Length (mm): 17White balance: Preset (Flash)Time: 04:06:44.859
SEAN GALLAGHER
President and CEO of Genesis Health Systems Doug Cropper outside the West Central Park Campus Thursday, April 30, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT Kevin Schmidt
Students take a closer look at MedForce helicopter during Genesis Adventures In Nursing (GAIN) Camp trauma drill at Genesis Medical Center Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN Meg McLaughlin
Genesis Board of Trustees chairman Kevin Burns says a few words, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, during ground breaking ceremonies for the new Genesis Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
John Schultz Quad-City Times John Schultz
Genesis West Hospital and Campus.
john schultz
Logan the therapy dog nd trainer Kelly Sogler works with stroke patient Sue Robbins at Genesis West. October 27, 2010. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CTIY TIMES)
Larry Fisher
Hospital operation on schedule Work continues on the parking ramp at Davenport's St. Luke's Hospital, with completion expected by the end of December. The ramp is part of a $15 million expansion that includes an addition to the hospital and a skywalk across East Rusholme Street connecting the addition to Medical Office Building 1. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1990. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times Archives
Brett Josie P.A. examins patient Tiffany Loader at Community Health Care Clinic in Moline. Thursday February 23, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Published Cutline Physician's assistant Brett Josie examines patient Tiffany Loader at the Community Health Care clinic in Moline. With six federally funded clinics in the Quad-Cities, Community Health Care's medical staff includes 28 doctors, nurse practitioners and physician's assistants such as Josie. It also provides dental care, a homeless outreach and a regional virology clinic at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park Avenue, Davenport.
Larry Fisher
Dr. Vijay Rajendrancarefully watches the progress of patient Lawrence Murphy 80 during a Adenosine Stress test at Genesis East.
Larry Fisher
DRAWING TENANTS -- Medical Office Building II, right, adjoins an earlier medical office building on the campus of St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. Open since February, the facility is 60 percent leased. April 22, 1987 (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times Archives
Men at work Crews are pouring footings and moving ahead on construction of a 3 1/2-story parking garage at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. The garage is the first phase of a building program that includes a four-floor extension of the hospital and a skywalk. General contractor for the ramp is J.P. Cullen and Sons Inc., Janesville, Wis. The ramp is expected to be completed in October. Thursday, May 31, 1990. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times).
Quad-City Times Archives
Heart Institute at Genesis East.
jeff cook
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa, listens to Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis, Thursday, May 28, 2015, as he points out the newest construction going at the Genesis East Campus.
John Schultz
Cardiovascular Operating Room Charge Nurse George Brown assists in Dr. Mike Mabee's operating room at Genesis East Wednesday.
Tracy Hayes
Richard Cooley, right, who works for Steris, the company that makes the medical equipment in the Genesis Medical Center surgical mockup site, answers questions in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday August 27, 2014.
Jeff Cook
Guests walk by the timeline of various historical photos, articles and artifacts after it is unveiled Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Andy Abeyta
Cardiovascular Operating Room Charge Nurse George Brown is aided by Circulating nurse Jan Miller as he prepares to join the operating team Wednesday at Genesis.
Tracy Hayes
St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Quad-City Times Archives
ORA Iowa (Genesis/ORA)
Larry Fisher
Dr. Anthony V. Maioriello performs a back surgey at Genesis.
Larry Fisher
Jennifer Rabchuck, RN, left and Diane Gehrke update the patient Tracker Board at The Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Iowa.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT Kevin Schmidt
The $138.5 million construction and renovation project at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, includes a new entrance, kitchen, cafeteria, emergency room, operating rooms and patient rooms. Thursday, March 26, 2015.
Quad-City Times
John Placko, director of the Genesis pharmacy operations, goes over an order with pharmacy technician Barb Edmond.
Larry Fisher
Dr. Siv Brit Saetre examines Shirley Wulf's eyes at Genesis East campus in Davenport, Iowa Wednesday August 25, 2010. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
READY TO BUILD -- Mike Sharp, left, and Tony Warren await remodeling of offices from which the Work Well occupational medicine center will operate. Sharp is assistant director of engineering and maintenance, Warren is vice president at St. Luke's Hospital. Thursday, Jan. 11, 1990. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Quad-City Times Archives
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York talks with Jennifer Berger who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer at the Genesis Cancer Care Institute West Central Park Campus in Davenport, Iowa after a press conference Friday March 19, 2010. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
President of the Genesis Foundation.
Jeff Cook
Genesis Medical Center nurse Amber Holst applies a material called ChloraPrep while preparing a patient for heart surgery Monday morning, March 29, 2010.
Larry Fisher
A camera on a boom films a back surgery for broadcast on a web cam.
Larry Fisher
Sterile Processing Technician Gary Hastings removes sterilized surgical instruments from the autoclave at the Genesis East Rusholme Street location in Davenport, Iowa Friday, August 14, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT Kevin Schmidt
Drew Starenko, a certified registered nurse on the Genesis open heart team, sits on an operating table in the o.r., Tues. July 19, 2011, where they can change the temperture of the room 10 degrees in 10 minutes. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
A steel beam signed by employees is installed by a crane at the $150-million expansion at Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport, Iowa Thursday October 20, 2016.
JEFF COOK
Genesis Health System physician, Dr. Kathryn Dierks (R), and Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jack Hatch look in a trama room in the emergency room at Genesis Health Systems East Campus, Friday, September 19, 2014, during a visit to the facility.
John Schultz
Eli Riedesel, 5, of Wheatland, Iowa reacts as Santa brings him a fire truck during the annual Fire Santa visit Friday January 24, 2010 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Sparky, the Davenport fire department's mascot visited the hospital to bring toys to sick kids who were unable to leave for the holidays. Photo: Rashah McChesney/Quad-City Times Published Cutline Eli Riedesel, 5, of Wheatland, Iowa, reacts as Santa brings him a fire truck during the annual Fire Santa visit Friday at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Rashah McChesney
Dr. Jeff Weyeneth, a psychiatrist and medical director of the program, shows off one of the new units set to open today at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport. Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. Published July 9, 2016 Dr. Jeff Weyeneth, a psychiatrist and medical director of the program. shows off one of the new adolescent units set to open today at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport. The room has rounded corners, double pane glass windows, covered pipes, safe bathroom fixtures, non-glass mirrors, and the latest technology in beds all for the safety of the patient.
Louis Brems
Hospitalist Dr. Sarojini Ratnakar looks over the patient board for the night at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
John Schultz
Dr. Eric Dippel and Cath Lab nurse Kathy Johnson perform a procedure in the Cath Lab at Genesis East.
Larry Fisher
Long testing line at Genesis West drive-up for COVID-19 on Lombard Street. Cars have been in long lines all day Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
GARY L. KRAMBECK Gary Krambeck
St. Luke's Hospital. (Photo by Phil Hutichison/The Daily Times)
Quad-City Times Archives
Patient Michael Rekemeyer walks with Anita Thompson at Genesis Medical Center.
Jeff Cook
Lindsey Gonzales, RN, with the BirthCenter of Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, checks in on Juliana Lyon’s newborn baby daughter Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Silvis. Nursing is one of the most in-demand jobs in the Quad-Cities.
Todd Mizener
Genesis East Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN Meg McLaughlin
A MedForce helicopter takes off from the rooftop of the Genesis Medical Center East Campus in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday June 6, 2017.
Jeff Cook
In this image you can see the job and operators cab of the 180-foot crane being used for construction of the hospital at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Louis Brems
Mike Sharp, Vice President of Construction and Design for Genesis, holds up a rendering of the new expansion at Genesis East in Davenport.
Louis Brems
St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport. March 28, 1993.
Quad-City Times Archives
Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center-Davenport, talks with nursing staff in the Intensive Care Unit at the East Rusholme Street location. The graduate of Bettendorf High School and Augustana College recently was selected as Outstanding Young Executive by the Iowa Hospital Association. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016.
Kevin E. Schmidt
Patients shouldn't expect any difference in treatment and care, the hospitals said.
“Throughout our partnership exploration, our commitment was to select a partner willing to make significant investments in Genesis that will enhance our ability to grow, thrive and deliver more seamless integrated care in our region. MercyOne is a strong cultural fit with Genesis and shares our commitment to the Genesis mission, vision and values," said Genesis CEO Doug Cropper.
The Quad-Cities third-largest employer, Genesis announced in December it was looking for a partner that could help it expand its services in the Quad-Cities. At the time, Cropper and Board of Directors Chair Steven Bahls said the not-for-profit health system was "strong" and the potential move "is about positioning for the future."
Beginning that month, Genesis invited more than 30 health care systems to submit proposals aimed at helping Genesis expand, whether through a merger or acquisition or some other arrangement. Genesis employs 5,100 in the Quad-Cities, behind only the Rock Island Arsenal and John Deere.
MercyOne is part of Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country with 88 hospitals in 25 states. It's headquarters is in Livonia, Michigan.
“MercyOne and Genesis Health System are both mission-driven organizations committed to delivering the highest quality care and best patient experience to all we serve across Iowa,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “We look forward to continuing discussions and shaping a framework to enhance access to personalized, convenient health care across eastern Iowa and western Illinois.”
Cropper, the Genesis CEO, said the partnership will help retain workers and recruit new ones.
Genesis and MercyOne have signed what's called a "letter of intent" aimed at forming a partnership, the first steps toward merger.
The arrangement is expected to be finalized in the next few months, the healthcare systems said, after a process of due diligence, a common final step.
Theagreement was unanimously approved by Genesis' board of directors.
