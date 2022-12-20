Genesis introduces robot to aid in early detection of lung cancer

Patricia Gilbreath picked up her first cigarette at age 15. And she picked up her last one at age 59, after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Being a smoker most of her life, CT scans were normal, and they had always come back normal — until November. Dr. Brian Witt took a biopsy from Gilbreath, and it came back cancerous.

The Genesis Medical Center pulmonologist used a new, minimally invasive robot, Ion, to search deeper into Gilbreath's lungs than previously was possible. The device is the first one in the region, though others are located in Des Moines, Madison and Chicago.

Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis East Campus, said the hospital began investing in robotics in 2009. Slowly adding to its fleet, the hospital now has performed more than 5,500 robotic-assisted surgeries across a variety of specialties, including urology, gynecology and orthopedics.

Diagnosing lung cancer requires a biopsy of the lung nodules in the outer third of the lung, which is nearly impossible to reach with a traditional bronchoscope. The robot uses an ultra-thin needle to get into the tightest areas of the lungs and retrieve a biopsy.

The procedure takes about 45 minutes, is minimally invasive and has a 1-3% complication rate, Witt said.

The procedure can be life-saving, because it allows the medical team to detect the cancer early. In Gilbreath's case, it was caught at Stage 1.

In October, Witt found a 1 cm-long growth in her lung and used the Ion robot to access it. Tuesday morning, Gilbreath watched Witt perform a demonstration of the surgery and was awed by the procedure.

After losing both parents to lung cancer and being a decades-long smoker, Gilbreath had been coming in yearly for a CT Scan. When doctors found a nodule, she started coming in every six months. In the fall, Witt introduced the idea of the Ion device assisting with the biopsy.

She was on board right away. A few days later, the results came back, and she learned she had cancer.

"It's devastating. Your life is put on hold, and you think you're done for," she said.

Doctors are in the room during the surgeries and use the robots to get a better visual, increased dexterity and to retrieve a biopsy from areas of the lung they cannot reach on their own, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Anderson.

For their patients, the procedure translates to a faster recovery, less pain and the potential for an earlier diagnosis.

"The early diagnoses of lung cancer is critical," Anderson said. "If we can diagnose it early, treatment options include surgical resection and, hopefully, a cure."

Lung cancer accounts for one in four cancer-related deaths. One in 16 U.S. citizens will experience a lung cancer diagnoses, with a 5-year-survival rate of 23%. But, if found at Stage 1, the survival rate increases significantly.

"That's what this technology is all about — being able to diagnose the cancer early and offer a more effective treatment and a longer life for our patients and their families," he said.

Witt said lung cancer is particularly deadly because it typically is not caught until symptoms appear. Those who have smoked for at least 20 years and are between the ages of 50 and 80 are eligible for an annual CT scan, he said. But, the area of the lung they need to reach is typically inaccessible.

"We needed a technology ... where we could get a diagnoses of cancer and rule out benign growth," he said. "Ruling out cancer is very important to this process."

For Gilbreath, it saved her life. As soon as she was diagnosed, she quit smoking. And two weeks ago, she was declared cancer free.

"This is a second chance," she said. "I feel like I have my life back again."