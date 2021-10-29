 Skip to main content
Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, earns Level III trauma re-verification
Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, earns Level III trauma re-verification

Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, will continue to treat and care for trauma patients after being re-verified as a Level III Trauma Care Facility by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services. The re-verification is for a three-year period.

The Level III re-verification means that the hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.

In addition, the IDPH survey team highlighted the leadership provided by Trauma Program Medical Director John Hartman, M.D., and Trauma Coordinator Andrea Bladel, RN. There were zero criteria deficiencies noted in the survey team’s summary of trauma program strengths and recommendations.

