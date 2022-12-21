 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesis reinstates mask policy

101620-qc-nws-covid-15.JPG

Doug Cropper, President and CEO at Genesis Health Systems puts his mask back on after speaking during an in-person press briefing regarding the sustained high COVID-19 case counts and local impact at Vander Veer Park in Davenport, October 15, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Genesis Health System has reinstated the mask mandate for all colleagues, medical staff, and volunteers.

Staff will be required to wear masks in all public and patient care areas at Genesis facilities in response to increased respiratory illness in the community, according to a press release. Patients and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear masks in Genesis facilities.

“Due to increased COVID-19 activity, a surge in influenza, ongoing RSV, and an increase in staff illnesses, we have re-instituted the mask mandate for staff to help keep our Genesis workforce and patients healthy,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Anderson.

Most counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois are now at a “high” level of community transmission for COVID-19. Therefore, the CDC recommends returning to universal masking for health care workers at this level and encourages everyone in the community to wear masks in public areas.

“While we would all like to put the pandemic behind us, we must be conscientious about wearing masks, following PPE guidelines, and encouraging COVID vaccinations and boosters and flu shots,”  Andersen said.

Genesis relaxed its general mask mandate for staff and visitors in mid-October.

