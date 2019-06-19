Electrical distributor Gexpro will hold an open house for current and potential customers on Friday.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the company will show off its latest products, host La Falma's Taco Truck and give away prizes, including a 50-inch smart television and a Traeger Grill. The event will be held at the Davenport facility, at 1225 W. 76th St.
Branch Manager Rob Gildea said Gexpro is a full line electrical distributor for construction, industrial and energy solutions markets. The Davenport branch opened in 2011 after the company was awarded a contract with Arconic, he said.
"Since that time we’ve brought on more customers, primarily industrial facilities, but are striving to diversify and expand our customer base into the contractor and commercial segments," he said.
—Times staff