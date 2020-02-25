Gordmans to close Moline store; Davenport location to remain open

Five Gordmans stores in the region, including the location in Moline, are closing.
According to a spokesman for Stage Stores, the parent company of Gordmans, the Illinois stores that are closing are in Moline, Peoria and East Peoria. Closures will occur in the near future for stores in Coralville and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Gordmans in Davenport will remain open. Discount and store closure price reduction signs were displayed this week at the Moline location.
The decision to close those five stores was done after a review of locations by Stage Stores, the spokesman said in an email.
Stage Stores acquired select assets of Gordmans in a bankruptcy auction in April 2017, which included continuing to operate the Moline and Davenport locations. Other brands operated by Stage Stores include Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage, and are predominantly located in small towns and communities.