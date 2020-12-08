Got 'Zoom fatigue'? QC association meeting goes 3D with 'mind-blowing' virtual reality

CFMA Quad-Cities chapter President Chris Chumbley, a controller at Hahn Ready Mix, sees the potential for VR to improve construction site safety, providing the ability for workers to visualize in 3D on-the-job hazards and learn how to manage real-world threats in a safe and virtual environment, as well as provide a safer, effective way to train drivers at lower cost using VR simulators that require movement and learning by doing.

At Russell, Diamond said the company uses virtual reality to enable clients and team members to step inside their new space before it has ever been built.

"This not only gives them an accurate representation of what the building will look like, but also a true sense or feeling of the space," Diamond said. "Our owners and clients are able to view multiple options to aid in decision making. ... Our trade partners are then able to use these models to determine the best installation sequencing and iron out details that are not easily discovered using a traditional 2D drawing process."

She said the company looks forward to expanding into more augmented and mixed reality applications to aid in layout and "as-built verification by being able to visualize the design intent while standing in the actual space."

Chumbley said the technology "is pretty incredible."

"It’s one of those things people don’t get until you do it," he said. "It puts you in a different head space and sucks all your attention."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.