Grand Parade cancellation will hurt Steve's Old Time Tap, but 'we will still have a great day'

Grand Parade Saturday is the biggest business day of the year times 10 for Steve's Old Time Tap in downtown Rock Island.

"Easily,'' said owner Jeff Rusk of the day the annual St. Patrick's Day parade takes place. "With the parade, our bar and the tent we usually have outside in our parking lot, it's 10 times bigger than New Year's Eve or any other day.''

The spread of the COVID-19 disease led to the cancellation of this year's St. Patrick Society's bi-state parade that passes directly in front of Steve's Old Time Tap, and Rusk said his business will take a hit.

"Huge loss, but we will still have a great day,'' he said. "You have to move forward. But yes, a big hit.''

In a normal year, Steve's would have a heated tent, several musical acts and a bevy of food and drink specials, and doors would open at 8 a.m. This year, one band will play inside from 12:30 to 5 p.m., followed by an evening of karaoke.

"Saying 1,000 people outside when we have the tent is a good figure,'' Rusk said. "We can only get 49 people inside the bar. You can imagine what parade days have been like for us.''

Still, Rusk said, Steve's will open at 9 a.m., ready for a celebration.

"We will still have people coming through all day, but it will not be on the level it has been in the past,'' he said. "I understand the concern people have with crowds and the virus, but we are going to push through and have a good day even without the parade.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

