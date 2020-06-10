Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the national average weekly wage was $1,095 ($27.38/hour) in 2019. Iowa's counties are all below that. Thirty-six of Iowa's 99 counties reported average weekly wages of $749 or lower (roughly $18.75/hour or less), 28 reported wages from $750 to $799 ($18.75/hour to $19.95/hour), 18 had wages from $800 to $849 ($19.95/hour to $21.22/hour), and 17 had wages of $850 or higher ($21.22/hour or more).

“This has resulted in very awkward conversations between employers and employees,” Townsend said. “Employees are asking to be laid off.”

If the bill gets extended, Townsend said lawmakers should put together legislation “that is not one size fits all.”

“Six hundred dollars a week in benefits in Iowa goes much further than in states where the cost of living is significantly higher,” Townsend said.

Grassley said he supports fellow Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s efforts of coming up with a less costly alternative for when the CARES Act unemployment benefits expire.

“If it’s possible to administer it, I think we need to give people encouragement to go back to work, and give them some help from the federal treasury that would supplement their income,” Grassley said. “Not necessarily to the tune of the $600."