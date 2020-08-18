Grassley: Iowa will qualify for individual help from FEMA

Senator Chuck Grassley was in Davenport Tuesday, touring the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Sporting a face covering with images of corn on it, Iowa's senior senator fielded questions from the media after his tour.
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump approved part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency declaration funding request for aid after the derecho storm Aug. 10. Trump did not fund financial assistance for individuals in 27 counties who suffered an estimated $82.7 million in damage to homes and property, or farmers who had an estimated $3.77 billion in damage to farm land, grain bins and buildings, or private utilities, who Reynolds said needed $100 million.
Grassley said damage is being evaluated and “without a doubt, we’re going to qualify for individual assistance.”
But assessing the damage to farms is “going to take a long time,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything this bad. In the past, I’ve seen a few acres, maybe even a few miles of flat corn, but I have never seen hundreds of miles of flat corn,” he said, adding he has surveyed damage from Boone to Cedar Rapids in recent days.
“Just the terrible amount of corn that is on the ground and probably not much of it can be recovered, but you have to remember that about 91-92% of farmers have crop insurance," Grassley said. "There’s different levels of crop insurance, but the federal government and the farmers have a partnership of having crop insurance so there’s already some federal help there for farmers … beyond that, we’re going to have to see.”
It's not the first blow to farmers. Two years of trade wars ended with a new trade agreement between the U.S. and China this year, but the pandemic has caused global economic stress. China has not lived up to its trade deal promise to purchase American goods, including farm commodities.
China has yet to fully recover economically from the coronavirus, Grassley said.
But the country purchased two “record-breaking” amounts of corn in the last two weeks and 558 tons of soybeans last week, Grassley said, about 7% of China's annual purchases.
Grassley also commented on a pet topic, ethanol, after leaders of four Iowa agriculture and biodiesel associations again asked Trump for help with his administration's stance on oil refinery waivers, including retroactive waivers, also known as gap-year waivers, that reduce the demand for ethanol.
Grassley echoed the junior senator from Iowa, Joni Ernst.
"Senator Ernst made it very clear in our first telephone conversation with (Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler). 'Why are you even considering these gap waivers? They don't make sense,'" he said. "I'd say the same thing; I just said the same thing."
"I hope the President can soon tell the world that we aren't even going to consider these gap waivers."
