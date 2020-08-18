Grassley: Iowa will qualify for individual help from FEMA

Senator Chuck Grassley was in Davenport Tuesday, touring the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Sporting a face covering with images of corn on it, Iowa's senior senator fielded questions from the media after his tour.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump approved part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' emergency declaration funding request for aid after the derecho storm Aug. 10. Trump did not fund financial assistance for individuals in 27 counties who suffered an estimated $82.7 million in damage to homes and property, or farmers who had an estimated $3.77 billion in damage to farm land, grain bins and buildings, or private utilities, who Reynolds said needed $100 million.

Grassley said damage is being evaluated and “without a doubt, we’re going to qualify for individual assistance.”

But assessing the damage to farms is “going to take a long time,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything this bad. In the past, I’ve seen a few acres, maybe even a few miles of flat corn, but I have never seen hundreds of miles of flat corn,” he said, adding he has surveyed damage from Boone to Cedar Rapids in recent days.