Grilled Cheese Bar closed after mud, silt filter in from water main break

Natalia Mulica graduated from St. Ambrose in 2020. In November 2021 she opened her business, and by 2022 she was celebrating its first anniversary. But on New Year's Day 2023, her good fortune ran out.

Mulica awoke at 5 a.m. to a phone call from the Davenport Fire Department. A water main had burst on Mound Street in the East Village, right beside her business. Grilled Cheese Bar is in the lower corner of the Village Market Place, the green building that faces River Drive.

Because of the bar's proximity to the water main, the damage was worse than she originally thought. Based on the phone call Sunday, Mulica thought she would be coming into a flooded bar. But the water would be removed and she would reopen the next day. It wasn't that easy.

"We come in the next day, I look behind the bar and the cement is all broken up. There was mud; you could walk up a hill of mud," she said. "It was immediately complete heartbreak, because everything was destroyed."

She discovered on Monday that the water had pushed through the building's foundation and broke through the baseboards. Mud, silt and dirt poured in, destroying furniture, the walls and leaving a quicksand-like mess for Mulica and her team to clean up.

"Tuesday we came back in, but it had rained. Everything we did the day before was washed away," she said. "So we had to start over again."

Close 1 of 6 010623-qc-nws-cheese Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-bar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-grilledcheesebar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar2 Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar3 Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. Grilled Cheese Bar closes temporarily after flooding 1 of 6 010623-qc-nws-cheese Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-bar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-grilledcheesebar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar2 Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar. 010623-qc-nws-gcbar3 Grilled Cheese Bar, 1019 Mound Street in Davenport, is temporarily closed after a water main broke on Jan. 1. The break caused water, silt and mud to break through the floor boards and flood into the bar. Thursday, the majority of the mud had been cleaned away. Owner Natalia Mulica has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help re-open the bar.

Originally from Chicago, Mulica stayed in Davenport after graduating with her business degree. Being from a family of entrepreneurs, she wanted to try bringing something unique to the region.

"There's a lot of bar and grills, but I wanted to take the Chicago aspect, something different and touristy, and bring it to the Quad-Cities," she said

By Thursday, the majority of the mud was cleared away, but the nightmare did not not end here. After hours of back-and-forth phone calls, she found out her insurance company would not be covering the damage, because the break did not happen inside the bar. The landlord was deemed responsible, because the pipe is connected to the building.

To help recoup from financial loss, Mulica has started a GoFundMe page. More than $2,000 in food had to be thrown out, furniture was destroyed and walls have to be repainted, she said.

"We have our bills we still have to pay, but we have no money coming in," she said. "When we do reopen again, we'll need that to get back on our feet."

Mulica said the goal is to finish cleaning as soon as possible, then move on to getting health inspections scheduled. Her goal is to open for take-out only, until the dining room is ready for guests. Currently there is no estimated timeline for when the water main will be repaired, but Mulica is hoping to be up-and-running again in a few months.

A spokesperson for Iowa American Water did not return calls seeking comment on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the utility company is liable for damages to private property that result from failures of their infrastructure.

"We're just waiting for the water to be turned back on so we can finish cleaning up," Mulica said.

As previously reported, many Quad-City homes and businesses sustained damage as a result of frozen water pipes that resulted from the pre-Christmas winter storm. In Mulica's case at the Grilled Cheese Bar, the landslide of mud and debris compounded the damage.