Group O announces new CEO

Kevin Kotecki, whose career has included stints as president and CEO of ConAgra Refrigerated Foods, Pabst Brewing Company, Brach’s Confections Inc., as well as CEO of Wholesome Tea Company, has been appointed the new CEO of Group O in Milan.

In a news release issued Thursday by Group O, the company described Kotecki as “a visionary leader with a unique combination of skills and accomplishments from both large corporations and entrepreneurial businesses” who is expected to continue the growth of Group O built by Gregg Ontiveros, the son of the company’s founder Bob Ontiveros, who died in February.

Gregg Ontiveros’ work and interest in emerging technologies has taken Group O from a $49 million company in 1999 to a $900 million multi-faceted enterprise today.

As principal owner, Ontiveros will continue to focus his time and talents to building new and existing client relationships.

“By leading world-class brands like Pabst Brewing Company, Procter and Gamble, Mark Anthony Brands, Brach’s, and Coors Brewing Company, Kevin not only brings extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing and operations, but a fresh perspective to a B2B business model,” Ontiveros said. “Group O is ready to take the business to the next level and is excited to welcome Kevin to our Group O family.”

Kotecki is a graduate of Rock Island High School and received his bachelor's degree in business administration from University of Iowa and his MBA from Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management.

“I have witnessed the company’s tremendous growth over the years, driven by exemplary leadership, clever innovation and world class collaboration and teamwork,” Kotecki said. “I greatly admire the amazing culture that Gregg and Bob Ontiveros have created and nurtured, and am excited to become part of it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.