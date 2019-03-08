Google will host a free event in Davenport next month, to help job seekers, small business owners, entrepreneurs and others improve their digital skills.
The tech company announced on Friday it will host free, one-day events in Iowa as part of its Grow with Google initiative to help create economic opportunities. Google officials will host a Quad-City event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 17, at the Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St.
"Google is proud to call Iowa home to one of our data centers, and now we're excited to bring the Grow with Google initiative to Iowa," said Erica Swanson, head of community engagement for Grow with Google, in a news release. "In today’s economy, digital skills are critical to finding a job, growing a career or building a business. Our goal is to help Iowa's job seekers gain the digital skills that today’s employers demand, and to help local small businesses access the tools they need to thrive in the 21st-century economy."
Google staff will lead hands-on workshops about online marketing for small businesses, search engine optimization, email basics and coding, according to the release. Attendees can also sign up for one-on-one training and tour demo booths.
Google is partnering with local libraries to explore ongoing partnership opportunities to help with job training and digital skill development, according to the release.
"The Davenport Public Library is thrilled to partner with Google for this exciting opportunity," said Assistant Library Director Lexie Reiling. "Our public computers and free Wi-Fi are used daily by Davenport citizens who are working on resumes, searching for jobs and learning how they can start their own businesses. By sharing their free Grow with Google resources with job seekers, small businesses and entrepreneurs here in Davenport, Google is helping to build strong digital skills that are vital to the future of our community."
The company launched Grow with Google in 2017, aiming to help America's workforce access training and prepare for middle-skill jobs that don't require four-year degrees.
Google operates a data center in Council Bluffs.
To learn more about the event and to register, visit g.co/growiowa.