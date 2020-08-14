Growing Vibrant Credit Union moving its HQ into vacant Sam's Club in Moline

Vibrant Credit Union will revitalize the vacant Sam’s Club in Moline as its new headquarters.

Vibrant, which currently houses about 130 of its nearly 220 employees at 1900 52nd Ave., will stay within Moline. The new HQ will likely be unveiled in six to eight months, said Matt McCombs, Vibrant's CEO and president.

The need arises from a growth in the company itself as it has expanded to more than $900 million in assets, up from more than $400 million in 2011. The financial institution has roots in the Quad-Cities going back to the 1930s and had operated as DHCU Community Credit Union before rebranding as Vibrant Credit Union in 2015.

The expansion in the company has led to alterations at its current HQ, such as meeting spaces being changed to office space, so a move to a bigger space has been a conversation for the past few years.

“When we look at our community, there are a number of large buildings that have stayed vacant for some period of time, which is something I think ends up being detrimental to a community in the long run if you can’t figure out how to re-purpose or re-manage those,” McCombs said.