GTI revenues continue to climb as national marijuana company ramps up for Illinois recreational market

He further said six months is a guide for a new build or addition when factoring in drawings, permitting and construction.

“Maybe if you hustle, you can do it in 90 days, 120 days would be very fast and then you have six months of growing, which you could obviously shave that down a little bit,” he said. “But to be conservative, new supply from day one takes a year to come online in the market and we’ve seen that in many different markets.”

Illinois announced a fifth person had died as of Thursday from a vaping-related illness, which has been linked to the illicit vaping sector. Kovler was asked how the so-called vaping crisis has impacted the legal weed market.

He said patient safety is GTI’s number one priority and pointed to testing and regulations in the legal cannabis marketplace.

“We test all of our hardware, all of the oil in every one of our pens is tested and the ingredients are listed,” he said.

And while this has happened, Kovler said GTI saw consumers “electing alternative methods and often looking for quick consumables so they ended up switching over to pre-rolls and edibles.”

