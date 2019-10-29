DAVENPORT — Donna (Herbers) Schwab remembers the very beginning with Joe Whitty as
Happy Joe’s began. She served as Joe Whitty’s personal secretary for the pizza chain from the beginning in 1972.
Friday nights at the original Happy Joe’s in the Village of East Davenport got so big her husband, Merle Herbers, and other men, would go pour beer.
“Our husbands would go every Friday night and help pour the beer because he didn’t hire enough kids old enough to pour the beer,” Schwab, 89, said.
His death Tuesday, saddened her but did not surprise her as she knew Whitty had been ill.
She recalled the man she worked for from 1972-1985, and knew previously from their families’ friendship at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport.
“He was very kind and was very easy going,” she said. “He was concerned about everybody, those that had a lot of means and those that did not.”
Success did not change him. “I don’t think it did,” she said. “He just kept an even course.”
The pizza parlor, also known for its ice cream sundaes and floats and the celebration of birthdays with the loud horn helping call attention to the honoree, became a regional chain, with franchises in six states.
The kid was still alive in Happy Joe Whitty, Schwabe said. “He was a very giving person,” she said.
His charitable work, through the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation, did not surprise her, either. “That was his nature,” Schwab said. “That was the way he was probably trained and lived his life.”
Happy Joe Whitty. Photo taken Friday, Feb. 12, 1993. (Photo by John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
Prince Mishael Bin Saud Bin Abdul Aziz and Lawrence J. "Happy Joe" Whitty share some humor during a conference about their new restaurant venture in Saudi Arabia. The prince will open a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor next year in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1993. Published Thursday, Aug. 26, 1993. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Happy Joe Whitty. Photo taken Thursday, Aug. 31, 1978. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Joe Whitty. (Quad-City Times photo)
For more than 30 years "Happy Joe" Whitty, far right, has entertained children their families at his pizza and ice cream parlors. Today the "Happy Joe" name spreads across six states and more than 60 restaurants. (Contributed and file photos)
Tanasia Osbourne, 6, from the Black Hawk Special Education Center, talks with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday in Moline.
Mattix Berg, 7, from Hamilton Elementary School, tries on Happy Joe Whitty's signature straw boater hat during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Demo starts on builidings
Demolition is under way on two buildings at 1716, 1718 and 1720 N. Harrison St., Davenport. Former Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty, who bought the parcels of land in August, said he isn't sure what new business(es) he will establish there. He is working with the Hilltop Campus Village to determine a good fit. Most recently, a Boost Mobile store was at 1720. At one point in 2007, the parcel at 1716 was a tattoo parlor, according to Scott County records.
120617-HAPPY-JOES-PARTY-016
Quad-City Mallards forwards Alex Globke and Garrett Klotz stop to talk with Happy Joe Whitty at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
120617-HAPPY-JOES-PARTY-006
Happy Joe Whitty smiles while watching kids dance and celebrate at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
120617-HAPPY-JOES-PARTY-008
Director of Marketing Kristel Whitty-Ersan encourages kids to dance and have at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Happy Joe's hosted the 45th annual Quad-City party for children with special needs.
Happy Joe's Press Conference
Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty, founder of the Quad-City pizza and ice cream chain that bears his name, smiles during a news conference Thursday in Bettendorf to announce a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings.
102617-HAPPY-JOES-001
Founder Happy Joe Whitty, left, and Jim Smith of Dynamic Restaurant Holdings were part of the Oct. 26 press conference that announced the popular pizza chain has joined in a partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings that will allow it to grow into a national brand. The press conference was held at the Happy Joe's Support Center in Bettendorf.
102617-HAPPY-JOES-005
Happy Joe's Director of Marketing Kristel Whitty-Ersan speaks during a press conference announcing the company's partnership with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings.
102617-HAPPY-JOES-006
Happy Joe's President Larry Whitty compared the new partnership with a holding company as a structure similar to YUM! Brands, which owns a number of fast-food chains such as Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.
102617-HAPPY-JOES-007
Founder Happy Joe Whitty laughs while telling stories about his experiences founding the pizza chain in 2017.
091017-Happy-Joe-001
Happy Joe Whitty reads a birthday card from Alex Souhrada, 6, of Bettendorf, on Sept. 10, 2017, during a Birthday Car & Wheel Show at the Happy Joe's Pizza parlor in Eldridge. The event celebrated Whitty's 80th birthday.
112213-happy-joe-party1
Joe Whitty, founder of the chain of pizza and ice cream parlors that bear his name.
091017-Happy-Joe-002
"Happy" Joe Whitty dances with Linsey Kruegler of Bettendorf, Sept. 10, during his birthday party. Kruegler has worked in seven of the Happy Joe's franchises he founded.
091017-Happy-Joe-003
Happy Joe Whitty smiles as he reads a birthday card during his 80th birthday party last month. Happy Joe's, the company he founded, has joined with Dynamic Restaurant Holdings and plans a national expansion.
120816-Happy-Joes-001
Jim Bowman, left, co-owner of Snowstar Winter Park, talks with Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors Inc.
HAPPY JOE'S PARTY
Joe Whitty, center, is surrounded by Quad-City area schoolchildren before the Happy Joe’s 44th annual Quad-City Party for Children with Special Needs on Monday at the iWireless Center, Moline. In 1972, on the eve his first restaurant’s opening night, Whitty invited a local priest to bless his business and promised that if he could make enough money to feed his family, he would give something back to the community. So, Whitty shut down the restaurant for a few hours one day a year to have a party for those less fortunate, and he has required his franchisees to do the same. Nearly 168,000 children have benefited from the parties. More will be served at two more parties Tuesday at the iWireless Center.
112415-pizza-grille-001
Larry Whitty, president of Happy Joe's, discusses the company's new PizzaGrille, located at 2900 River Drive, Moline, near the Western Illinois University Campus. Located in The Mills at Riverbend Commons housing complex, the restaurant will feature a coffee area with barista selections and breakfast items. It also will serve lunch, dinner, snacks and Happy Joe's own frozen Joegurt. Whitty said the restaurant still is hiring staff and planning for a soft opening Nov. 30.
Happy Joe's franchisee
Ashley Balluff, of the Muscatine Happy Joe's, poses with Happy Joe Whitty after being named Franchise Coach of the Year by the Bettendorf-based restaurant chain.
Modern Woodmen Community Service Award finale
Modern Woodmen of America honored its Community Service Award honorees at a finale celebration of the award.
After beginning the award in 1997, the Rock Island fraternal financial services organization presented its last award to all the past recipients. Each honoree was awarded a $1,500 grant to donate to their favorite nonprofit. Pictured in the front row, from left, Jim Horstmann, John Wetzel, Judy Kreiter, Dr. Richard “Bud” Phillis, Don Wooten, Jon Tunberg and Jim Collins. In the back row, from left, Jeff Tunberg, Mark Schwiebert, Michael Bauer, Clyde Schoeck, Modern Woodmen president and CEO Kenny Massey, Steven Bahls and Jon Blanc (son of honoree Gene Blanc). Attendees not pictured were Marion Lardner (widow of honoree Peter Lardner) and Bob Morrison. Honorees not present: William Foster, Tina Getz (on behalf of honorees Thomas and Karen Getz), Jill McLaughlin and Joe Whitty.
HAPPY JOE'S PARTY
Joe Whitty, owner of Happy Joe's Pizza, greets Anna Schadt of Wood Intermediate School in Davenport at the 42nd annual Special Needs Children's Party at the iWireless Center in Moline. Whitty and Happy Joe's held two parties Tuesday, and two more are scheduled for Wednesday. To see more photos from the Happy Joe's party, go to
112213-happy-joe-party7
Happy Joe
Happy Joe Whitty
Happy Joe Whitty
Happy Joe Whitty
