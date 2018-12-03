Happy Joe's is hosting its annual holiday parties for children with special needs this week.
The local pizza chain will host four parties at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and again at the same times on Wednesday. About 1,500 children and their aids from the Quad-City region have been invited, according to a news release.
"These are our favorite days of the year," Lawrence "Happy Joe" Whitty said in the release. "Many of these kids have grown up coming to our parties, and for some, it will be a brand new experience. We love seeing their smiling faces. Our team members enjoy the parties just as much as the kids!"
Along with eating Happy Joe's pizza and ice cream, the kids will participate in a dance party with Happy Joe's Hip Hop Dancers, Happy the Dog, Miss Iowa USA Baylee Drezek, Santa Claus, plus "Happy Joe" Whitty himself.
Children attending the party will receive a book provided by Books-a-Million, according to the release.
Volunteers helping during the events include: area Optimist Clubs, Pieler Productions, North Scott High School students, Pepsi, Kemps Ice Cream, Goodwill, Illinois Casualty Company, MSpark, Burke Corporation and others.
The Happy Joe's Kids Foundation sponsors the party at no cost to participants. In its first years, the company hosted parties at its restaurants, but according to the release, the Quad-City events have moved to a venue that can support the growth.
For more information, visit HappyJoesKids.org.