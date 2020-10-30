Happy Joe's & Jungle Bungle on W. 50th, Davenport closed by COVID-19

Happy Joe's Pizza and Jungle Bungle, W. 50th St., Davenport, is closed through Nov. 4 because at least one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
In a Facebook post, the company said it was closing to "be proactive and responsible members of the community."
"Guests that normally order fromthe W. 50th St. location may order from Happy Joe’s on W. Locust at 563-324-5656 as we have expanded their delivery territory until we reopen," the company said in the post.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.