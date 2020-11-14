Happy Joe's new CEO plenty enthusiastic about growing the brand

“When I came up here and I saw it was already such an incredible love and affinity for this brand in this area,” it made him realize something, he said. “If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere.”

He believes there are plenty of metropolitan areas the size of the Quad-Cities both nationally and internationally. For those reasons, he believes he can grow about 1,000 Happy Joe’s franchises in about 10 years across the U.S., Latin America and Puerto Rico.

“Our goal is to put a happy place in every state I can put it in … because places where the family is an important element of the culture, Happy Joe’s is a natural,” he said.

The COVID-19 challenge does present some problems, he admitted, even though both brands are doing well compared to competition, but in terms of Happy Joe’s, he said it also means people will want to go to a happy place when they finally can.

"Happy Joe's is the exact kind of place they would want to take their children," Sacco said of his own four adult kids. "Quality food, they care about their communities; it's a fun, safe place; and family memories are created there."

Sacco found himself wanting to take his grandkids there for birthdays already.