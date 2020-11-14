Happy Joe's new CEO plenty enthusiastic about growing the brand

Tom Sacco has heard many good things about Happy Joe’s while riding on airplanes to the Quad-Cities. He has heard good things about Happy Joe’s while talking to people as he has driven around the area. And he has experienced things firsthand the past month, working his job as the Chief Happiness Officer (CEO and president) of the company that oversees Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s Pizza (no relation).
And he likes what he sees and hears — a very strong emotional connection to the brand.
“To me it’s all about the emotional connection,” said Sacco, 67, who was recruited for the job.
“If I can make an emotional connection to the brand, then I know how to get a guest to make an emotional connection.”
On Wednesday, Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, announced the appointment of Sacco, an executive with 30-plus years executive experience in the field as what it termed its “new transformational CEO, chief happiness officer and president of its two restaurant brands.”
The Happy Joe's chain became the anchor brand in DRH's family of companies when DRH purchased a majority share of the Bettendorf company in October 2017.
The brands Sacco is leading are Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors, a Midwest pizza chain that started in Davenport in the early '70s, which now has a following for its famous Taco Joe pizza, and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen with locations in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. One of the Tony Sacco’s pizza kitchen’s will open in Eldridge in mid-December. Sacco has been working in the Quad-Cities since October out of the Happy Joe’s corporate office.
“When I came up here and I saw it was already such an incredible love and affinity for this brand in this area,” it made him realize something, he said. “If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere.”
He believes there are plenty of metropolitan areas the size of the Quad-Cities both nationally and internationally. For those reasons, he believes he can grow about 1,000 Happy Joe’s franchises in about 10 years across the U.S., Latin America and Puerto Rico.
“Our goal is to put a happy place in every state I can put it in … because places where the family is an important element of the culture, Happy Joe’s is a natural,” he said.
The COVID-19 challenge does present some problems, he admitted, even though both brands are doing well compared to competition, but in terms of Happy Joe’s, he said it also means people will want to go to a happy place when they finally can.
"Happy Joe's is the exact kind of place they would want to take their children," Sacco said of his own four adult kids. "Quality food, they care about their communities; it's a fun, safe place; and family memories are created there."
Sacco found himself wanting to take his grandkids there for birthdays already.
“I would love for my grandchildren to have their birthday parties out here," he said. "And if it’s good enough for Tom Sacco ... ."
Sacco is originally from New York and thought he was retiring in Texas when this opportunity came up. He’s run many brands in his long career and had as many as 650 restaurants he’s looked after.
But he made an emotional connection to Happy Joe's right away and was sold on the opportunity.
"I am very, very passionate about the business," he said. "When I find something that I can connect with, that's the key for me.
"In today's restaurant world, if you can't make an emotional connection with your guests, you're a commodity."
To him, the pizza at Happy Joe's is already very good.
“Our pizza is really, really good, maybe some of the best pizzas I’ve ever eaten,” he said. “I am not too concerned about the quality.”
He also likes the creativity, noting spicy Mardi Gras pizza, pasta, desserts and sandwiches will be rolled out in 2021 and a Mountain Dew-flavored pizza may not be that far off.
He has the utmost respect for the late Joe Whitty and the way he ran the business, setting up the business to be creative.
"Joe Whitty was a magician with the stuff he came up with," Sacco said. "In my mind, he should be talked about just like Ray Kroc was with McDonald's.
"The reason he isn't is because his brand never got to be the size of McDonald's. But as far as changing the pizza world, there's nobody. Real high-end pizzas — California Pizza Kitchen, they don't do anything like this."
Whitty paved the way for his 77 franchises' creativity, Sacco indicated.
"People can't do what we do on top of a pizza shell (crust), Sacco said. "There's just such an amazing creative energy in this company that Joe and his family created.
"I am just humbled and honored to be able to have the chance to help the brand get to the dominance that it should have in this country."
The combination of family, good food, cleanliness and fun, help separate Happy Joe's. It builds memories, Sacco said.
"Everybody I talk to at the airport," Sacco said referring to various flights he was on, "they know about it. They all have got stories to tell me."
They even tell him, 'When I am back here at Thanksgiving I have to get my Happy Joe's fix.'
Sacco believes its time for a large expansion of the brand, which is his area of expertise. He hopes he's the great gardener, adding the right amounts of fertilizer and water.
"It's a jewel that really just hasn't had a chance to blossom yet," he said.
"My goal is to expose as many families to it as I possibly can because it will create memories, happy, long-lasting, lifelong memories."
