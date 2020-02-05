Heidi Huiskamp Collins honored with 2020 Athena Award, thanks unsung women

Heidi Huiskamp Collins said she wasn’t accepting her Athena Award for herself. No, Collins accepted the local award Wednesday afternoon on behalf of those like her friend, Mary.

Mary has been taking care of her husband every hour of every day since he survived a stroke seven years ago that left him with paraplegia, Collins said Wednesday. That came after the couple had approached Collins, founder of Huiskamp Collins Investments, years ago to manage their money before the husband's retirement, which happened six months before the stroke.

Collins visited with Mary Tuesday night, helping her with a computer issue and some other things around the home.

“Mary and I shared a good cry and held each other and then went in to see John and I kissed John on the cheek. And I’m accepting this award today on behalf of Mary, because I’ll never be half the woman she is,” Collins said.

“She and all of the other unsung female heroes in our community that are leading our homes, churches and PTAs; those are the women that really humble me and that’s why I do what I do. So thank you to all the Mary’s out there and thank you to all of you.”