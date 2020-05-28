Henry County officials want to reopen county ahead of Pritzker plan

He explained that the road map and toolkit are designed to be fluid and evolve as conditions change, in addition to helping navigate the new normal, ensure the safety of the region and provide guidance to safely serve local families, customers, visitors and employees.

Sullivan said he was encouraged by the collaboration among county leadership “to develop a reopening plan that truly works for our areas. ... We are grateful for our partnership with the Quad City Chamber of Commerce for their guidance in helping us develop a plan that first Henry County.”

Disterhoft has a deep connection to the community, and he said, “I feel that is my duty to assist the city in opening swiftly yet safely.”

Disterhoft has led Forward Together meetings that consisted of all the key players who were integral to the completion of the road map and toolkit that have been published online at the City of Geneseo COVID-19 page.

“I could have not accomplished this without my support staff, specifically Deputy Gene Karzin,” he said. “It is the teamwork of everyone involved that led to the successful completion of the road map and toolkit.”

“We appreciate all the efforts so far to keep our communities safe, foster open communication and keep our COVID-19 numbers very favorable,” Johnson said. “Moving forward, we understand everyone is anxious to reopen their doors, and we want to help quicken that process, with safety, sustainability ad collective efforts in mind.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0