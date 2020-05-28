Henry County officials want to reopen county ahead of Pritzker plan

Leadership in Henry County is on a mission, and that mission is to restore Henry County.
Through collective efforts at all levels of leadership in Henry County, and organized by the Forward Together Planning Group, a multi-dimensional Henry County Road to Recovery road map and related toolkit have been developed to assist Henry County citizens and businesses navigate key aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic phased recovery.
The planning group includes Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson; Mark Kuhn, chief executive officer of Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo; Geneseo Police Chief Casey Disterhoft; Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce; members of the County Board and Public Health Department; and mayors of all Henry County municipalities.
Sullivan said Governor JB Pritzker’s plan “does not restore Geneseo. It takes too long and the regions are too big. We’re way beyond the red zone in being in danger here.”
The Forward Together Planning Group is advocating to state officials for a pathway, with local results, to safely ease restrictions and to prepare, utilizing best practices as promoted by the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health.
Kuhn said advocating was being accomplished by ongoing communication among all Henry County leaders, along with the County Board and the Economic Development team and Chamber leadership from each community; “to include testing numbers, testing results, social distancing and masking compliance; advocacy and resources for financial assistance to businesses; and sharing results as needed to tell our story.”
“Geneseo and Henry County have been blessed with low and isolated numbers, mainly due to education and compliance by our residents,” Kuhn said. “If this continues, and we expect it to, we’ll plan to lobby for quicker movement into Phases Four and Five, based on local data and continued safeguards.”
Kuhn cited evidence from COVID-19-testing statistics at Hammond-Henry Hospital and said the “program has evolved from strictly symptom-based, to include contact-based, to now include company-directed and voluntary testing — which has driven the overall positive rate from well over 12 percent to 6.8 percent, while identifying and isolating the positives, many of whom are asymptomatic, and educating the negatives to stay well. We’ve even had some recent days with positives at or below 3 percent.”
“The collaborative is continuing to discuss ways to increase testing, starting with health care and city/fire/police/EMS, then move to other interested businesses as a means of validating that they are safe to welcome back clients and that they are committed to lowering the numbers, and keeping them low, Kuhn said..
In addition to guidance from Federal and State resources, the group is actively promoting and working with the business community to participate in wide-scale testing, disease isolation and evidence-based reentry.
”We want to manage the virus versus being managed by it,” Kuhn said.
He explained that the road map and toolkit are designed to be fluid and evolve as conditions change, in addition to helping navigate the new normal, ensure the safety of the region and provide guidance to safely serve local families, customers, visitors and employees.
Sullivan said he was encouraged by the collaboration among county leadership “to develop a reopening plan that truly works for our areas. ... We are grateful for our partnership with the Quad City Chamber of Commerce for their guidance in helping us develop a plan that first Henry County.”
Disterhoft has a deep connection to the community, and he said, “I feel that is my duty to assist the city in opening swiftly yet safely.”
Disterhoft has led Forward Together meetings that consisted of all the key players who were integral to the completion of the road map and toolkit that have been published online at the City of Geneseo COVID-19 page.
“I could have not accomplished this without my support staff, specifically Deputy Gene Karzin,” he said. “It is the teamwork of everyone involved that led to the successful completion of the road map and toolkit.”
“We appreciate all the efforts so far to keep our communities safe, foster open communication and keep our COVID-19 numbers very favorable,” Johnson said. “Moving forward, we understand everyone is anxious to reopen their doors, and we want to help quicken that process, with safety, sustainability ad collective efforts in mind.”
