Henry County Tourism Bureau loses its funding

She noted the Henry County Economic Development Partnership did have a tourism arm that might fill in the void. She said Henry County economic development director Jim Kelly works in tourism.

“But I don't want to get ahead of myself; the tourism board may try to find alternative funding,” she said.

Gary Bradley is city manager for Kewanee and president of the Henry County Economic Development Partnership. He noted as a certified tourism bureau, Henry County Tourism Bureau can leverage money and qualify for grants from the state to replace its local funding. He said Kewanee directed him last May to move the bed tax funds.

“It wasn't like it snuck up on anybody,” he said, adding that the change wouldn't happen right away. “We had to give them notice in December for it to take effect in June.”

The Henry County Economic Development Partnership on Tuesday held its first meeting since last June because of COVID-19. Bradley said the topic of tourism was brought up briefly, but it was “nothing we as an organization necessarily wanted to take on in replacement of the activities of the tourism bureau.”

“It wasn't something the Partnership felt like they could adequately address on their own,” he added.