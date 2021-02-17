Henry County Tourism Bureau loses its funding

CAMBRIDGE — The Henry County Tourism Bureau is losing most of its funding. Without the tourism bureau, people outside the county might have a hard time finding out about Henry County.
The Henry County government collects approximately $30,000 in taxes from motels and beds and breakfasts in Kewanee, Galva and Bishop Hill for the tourism bureau to promote Henry County outside its borders.
County Administrator Erin Knackstedt said the county received a letter from the city of Kewanee last month that Kewanee would no longer direct the proceeds of its hotel/motel (“bed”) tax to the county.
In terms of local funding, that left approximately $6,000 per year from the bed tax in Galva and Bishop Hill.
Since then, the county's executive committee has voted to not continue the cooperative agreement between Henry County and the tourism bureau.
Knackstedt said she hadn't heard anything from the tourism bureau, but she noted it could decide to try to find alternate funding.
Knackstedt said the Henry County State's Attorney was looking into the intergovernmental agreement, but she believed the rest of the proceeds from the hotel/motel tax would go back to Galva and Bishop Hill.
“I'm not sure how it's going to look moving forward,” she said.
She noted the Henry County Economic Development Partnership did have a tourism arm that might fill in the void. She said Henry County economic development director Jim Kelly works in tourism.
“But I don't want to get ahead of myself; the tourism board may try to find alternative funding,” she said.
Gary Bradley is city manager for Kewanee and president of the Henry County Economic Development Partnership. He noted as a certified tourism bureau, Henry County Tourism Bureau can leverage money and qualify for grants from the state to replace its local funding. He said Kewanee directed him last May to move the bed tax funds.
“It wasn't like it snuck up on anybody,” he said, adding that the change wouldn't happen right away. “We had to give them notice in December for it to take effect in June.”
The Henry County Economic Development Partnership on Tuesday held its first meeting since last June because of COVID-19. Bradley said the topic of tourism was brought up briefly, but it was “nothing we as an organization necessarily wanted to take on in replacement of the activities of the tourism bureau.”
“It wasn't something the Partnership felt like they could adequately address on their own,” he added.
The tourism bureau board is meeting next week and may have numbers for funding and know what they want to do, according to Kevin Roberts of Osco, president.
He noted the tourism bureau is not a big presence in Henry County because it's always working outside the county to draw people in, including from Chicago, St. Louis and Peoria.
“We are constantly working with the state, and reporting to the state,” he said. “We don't do events. For example, (director) Cheryl Osborne and I are on the Amtrak corridor board. It's a multi-faceted thing; we're always outside of the county.”
Roberts said there were some grants that were only available to 501(c)3 organizations or tourism bureaus. He said he was skeptical of being able to land more state money, “but we're not going to leave any stone unturned.”
“We have Cheryl working on it right now so she can report to us in a week or two,” he said. “There's no guarantee. There may be nothing out there now.”