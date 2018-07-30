Hibbett Sports has reopened in a new location at SouthPark Mall in Moline.
Real Estate Assistant Kristin Ciza announced the sports store opened Monday at 4500 16th St. That's after closing its previous mall location this spring, following the announcement Ashley Homestore would expand into the mall to help reinvent SouthPark's exterior.
Hibbett Sports is a national athletic retailer based in Alabama, operating more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The retailer also has a store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.
Retaining Hibbett Sports was a win for SouthPark Mall managers, who are dealing with the closing of Younkers this summer. The mall is now seeking more small businesses and experiential retail stores, such as yoga studios, escape rooms, barber shops and more, according to Specialty Leasing Manager Deanna Printy, with Macerich Co.
For more information on Hibbett Sports, call 309-736-7564.
—Times staff