Businesses and restaurants across Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village will highlight new items and offer discounts during Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week.
From Sept. 14 to 23, the Hilltop will participate in the statewide promotion to encourage people to travel and dine in Main Street communities. For the first time, the Davenport district will be one of 28 communities to feature a variety of dining offers, coupons and other deals during the week, according to a news release.
"In the past, we haven't been a part of this because it wasn't felt we had the critical mass, not only of restaurants, but of local businesses. But now we do," Hilltop Campus Village district director Scott Tunnicliff said. "People can come and be surprised at the quantity and volume of what is available here."
During the week, 14 businesses will offer specials. Donuts & More, for example, will offer a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink. KFC on Locust Street will offer free coupon books. And, Zeke's Island Cafe will offer Key Lime Pie for $1 with the purchase of an entree.
"The cool thing to me is that this was set up to benefit all of the businesses in the area — restaurants and everybody else," Zeke's Owner Jason Stewart said. "People can come for a meal and then spend time shopping at places they might not have seen. We are all in this together."
Iowa Downtown Resource Center Director Jim Engle said the group has nearly doubled the number of communities participating in Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week this year. He said the week is an incentive for "people to explore the state."