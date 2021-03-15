 Skip to main content
Hilltop Campus Village executive director to retire at end of June
Hilltop Campus Village executive director to retire at end of June

  • Updated
102417-JB-YOUNG-005

Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, intends to retire in June.

 Andy Abeyta

Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff intends to retire at the end of June, according to a release posted on the organization's Facebook page.

"A great deal has been accomplished since the HCV's founding, thanks to our volunteers, and our working partnerships and support from Main Street Iowa," Tunnicliff said. "There are some important projects going forward right now, but it doesn't make sense to wait for a lull in the action to hand the reins to someone else."

Tunnicliff has been the only executive director since the organization's creation.

"Scott's experience in community and economic development has been a tremendous asset to the Hilltop Campus Village, as has his ability to connect with people and develop solid working relationship(s)," said Robert Lee, president of the organization's board of directors. "We understand and support his desire to retire, and are excited to move forward in finding a talented replacement."

The board has formed an executive search task force to fill the position. Resumes can be submitted to director@hilltopcampusvillage.org, or sent to Hilltop Campus Village, 122 East 15th St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803, ATTN: HCV Executive Search Team.

The position's job description can be downloaded here.

