Hilltop Campus Village Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff announced his office is making a limited amount of storage space available for businesses affected by the flooding.
“After being downtown near Pershing Street last evening and talking to a couple of business owners, it seems the logical and neighborly thing to do,” Tunnicliff said in a statement. “We don’t have a vast amount available, but are glad to make it available to those in need. ‘Iowa Nice’ is more than a slogan, you know.”
He’s encouraging other businesses in the Hilltop, located in central Davenport roughly between St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, to offer up any space they have to their neighbors to the south in downtown Davenport.
Anyone interested in moving goods or inventory to the Hilltop office can contact Tunnicliff at 563-370-2098 or at hcvscott@gmail.com.
-Sarah Ritter