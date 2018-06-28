HNI Corporation announced Thursday Jeffrey Lorenger will take over as the company's chief executive officer.
In April, HNI announced CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Stan Askren, will retire at the end of the year. In the previous announcement, Lorenger was promoted to president.
Lorenger joined HNI in 1998, serving in multiple executive level positions, including department president, president of Allsteel and vice president of sales and marketing, according to a news release.
"Jeff has a great track record of driving profitable sales growth in businesses he has led," Askren said. "Jeff has a great set of developmental experiences, serving in multiple roles at corporate and in the operating units. He is uniquely qualified to lead HNI Corporation."
Askren served at HNI for more than 26 years.
—Times staff