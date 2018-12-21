WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued three reports this week on livestock numbers in Illinois and Iowa.
Illinois inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 2018 was 5.30 million head, down 2 percent from Sept. 1, 2018 and down 2 percent from last year.
Breeding inventory, at 560,000 head, was down 10,000 from the previous quarter but up 30,000 from last year. Market hog inventory, at 4.74 million head, was down 2 percent from last quarter and down 3 percent from last year.
The September-November 2018 pig crop, at 2.88 million head, was up 1 percent from 2017. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 270,000 head, up 5,000 from a year ago. The average pigs saved per litter was 10.65 for the September-November period, compared with 10.70 last year.
In Iowa, there were 23.3 million hogs and pigs on farms as of Dec. 1, according to the USDA.
Inventory is up 2 percent from the previous year, and is a record Dec. 1 inventory.
The September-November quarterly pig crop was 6.27 million head, down 112,000 head from the previous quarter but 2 percent above last year. A total of 560,000 sows farrowed during this quarter. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.20, equal to last quarter.
As of Dec. 1, Iowa producers planned to farrow 520,000 sows and gilts in the December 2018-February 2019 quarter and 520,000 head during the March-May 2019 quarter.
Cattle on feed
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 700,000 head on Dec. 1, according to the USDA.
This was unchanged from Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, 2017.
Iowa feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head had 430,000 head on feed, up 6 percent from last month but down 17 percent from last year. Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in all Iowa feedlots totaled 1,130,000 head, up 2 percent from last month but down 7 percent from last year.
Placements of cattle and calves in Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during November totaled 106,000 head, down 1 percent from last month and down 13 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head placed 70,000 head, up 35 percent from last month but down 31 percent from last year.
Placements for all feedlots in Iowa totaled 176,000 head, up 11 percent from last month but down 21 percent from last year.
Marketings of fed cattle from Iowa feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 or more head during November totaled 104,000 head, up 12 percent from last month but down 5 percent from last year. Feedlots with a capacity of less than 1,000 head marketed 43,000 head, down 4 percent from last month and down 38 percent from last year.
Marketings for all feedlots in Iowa were 147,000 head, up 7 percent from last month but down 18 percent from last year. Other disappearance from all feedlots in Iowa totaled 4,000 head.
USDA reports did not cite the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Illinois.
Also on Friday, the USDA reported Iowa egg production during November 2018 was 1.36 billion eggs, down 3 percent from last month and up 4 percent from last year. Illinois farms produced 142 million eggs.
The average number of all layers on hand in Iowa during November was 57.8 million, down slightly from last month but up 4 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers for November were 2,363, down 2 percent from last month and up 1 percent from last year.
Iowa is the leading state for egg production with Indiana the next closest state in inventory with 34 million. Illinois has 6.2 million layers.