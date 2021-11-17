Hormel Foods donation helps fight hunger in Davenport

ELDRIDGE — Logistic Service, LLC, the local distribution facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation announced Wednesday that it has donated $10,000 to the River Bend Food Bank to help fight hunger in the community.
“As a food company, fighting hunger is near and dear to the hearts of our entire team,” Kerri Crotteau, manager of the Logistic Service, LLC, said. “Our inspired and dedicated team members make it possible for us to help those in need.”
This is the 11th consecutive year Hormel Foods has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger. In 2020, Hormel Foods donated $350,000 to 40 local hunger-relief organizations, bringing the program’s total contribution to local hunger-relief efforts to more than $2 million.