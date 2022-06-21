How Davenport landed Fair Oaks Foods and its $132M plant

Fair Oaks Foods is staying in touch with its Midwest roots by opening a new facility in Davenport in 2024.

Davenport beat out 176 options to score the Wisconsin-based manufacturer, which will package ready-made bacon.

In 1985, the company opened its doors in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Over the past three decades, the manufacturer of breakfast sausage, meatballs and pizza toppings has opened two additional facilities, miles from the original building.

“We thought that we were going to stay here,” COO Joseph Freda said.

But with the labor market in Pleasant Prairie becoming increasingly competitive, the company decided to branch out and look for new ground.

Originally, requests for information were issued across seven states. Requirements included a lot that could hold a building this large, a city that could provide the additional labor to support the company and other various site requirements.

Freda said the ability to support the labor force was key when choosing Davenport. Most of the processing will be automated, which means the company will need more skilled than manual workers.

Workers at the $132 million plant will receive the pork bellies and then complete every step necessary before they package it and have it ready for distribution.

Brandon Talbert of Austin Consulting said the building was expected to be about 150,000 square feet and sit on 31.5 acres within the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, home to multiple large manufacturers including Amazon.

“There’s room at the site to support potential expansion in the future,” Talbert said.

This was only one reason the site was chosen. Talbert said the city’s attention to detail in having other infrastructure already on the site, utilities close by and land surveys completed helped push this location to the top of the shortlist.

“A lot of that due diligence had already been completed, which helped us evaluate,” he said.

Two site visits were conducted in 2021, and the project came to fruition in about a year. With the green light given, a $180 million economic impact is expected for the area. With 247 employees expected to keep Fair Oaks running, the economic impact is not only made up of investment in land, construction and machinery, but the money the company and its employees spend.

Construction is set to begin this summer with a target of opening the doors by early 2024. The hiring process will begin this year as company executives look to bring on key management and slowly begin filling other various roles needed.

Freda, the COO, said the goal was to have all employees hired and ready to work by the end of next year so production could get underway at the beginning of 2024.

