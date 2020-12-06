Humility Housing will buy St. Mary's

The former St. Mary Catholic Church campus in west Davenport is being sold to the nonprofit Humility Homes & Services organization to use to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.

The closing date for the sale is Dec. 15, Ashley Velez, executive director, said.

The campus at 6th and Fillmore streets consists of four buildings sitting on 4.5 acres — a church, rectory and former convent and school, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There also are about two acres of green space west of the church that was Davenport's first Catholic cemetery, dating to 1849, and where some burials from the 1920s and earlier still remain.

St. Mary, the city's fourth oldest Catholic church, was shuttered earlier this year by the bishop of the Davenport Diocese and the congregation was merged with the downtown St. Anthony Church, with a final farewell Mass celebrated at St. Mary on Oct. 10.

Negotiations for the sale were already well underway by then. Although the purchase price is not being disclosed, Sister Mary Ann Vogel, of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, the Davenport-based order of Catholic sisters that started what is now Humility Services & Homes, said the cost was donated by the order from money received in a bequest.