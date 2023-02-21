Students from across the Quad-Cities poured into the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf for the 6th annual QC Mayor's Young Adult Hiring Fair.

More than 60 companies were hiring for part-time, full-time, summer and seasonal positions. The fair was geared toward adults ages 16-24.

The jobs ranged from seasonal to entry-level, part-time and full-time positions. Apprenticeship representatives for plumbing, electrical, welding and HVAC were also present.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the goal of the event was to show local young adults what opportunities there are available in the region.

"At that age, it's difficult to narrow down an interest. Hosting a job fair like this opens the doors to jobs some may have never thought of," he said.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher agreed, saying the job fair was the perfect place for those who both knew what they wanted to do, and for those who were looking for a new opportunity.

"Hopefully it will marry some job seekers with those open positions," he said. "Our community, like all, is hurting to fill positions. If we can at least expose our young adults to opportunity and possibilities, maybe we can get them interested in certain career paths."

For students who may not have an interest in college or cannot afford it, being exposed to the trades available can be helpful, Thoms said. The benefit to the city is that if students find jobs, they tend to stay in the area.

"If they find jobs, they work on staying and raising a family here. That's a positive thing for the community also," he said.

Davenport North High School students Im'Unique Watson and Dakota Ford attended Tuesday's event. The pair will graduate in spring and were looking for summer employment. Watson said she was not quite sure what she was looking for, but would not have attended an event like this on her own.

Aimee Weaver with Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf was looking to talk to students, for a couple of reasons. The behavioral hospital just opened in 2020 and offers a variety of services for teens and young adults, she said.

Tuesday, she was hoping to talk with students about their passion for mental health, but also let them know about the services available in the area. Matt Worthen with Interstate Power Systems was also trying to get the word out about his company.

The Minneapolis based company has an office in Davenport and offers a variety of jobs ranging from mechanics to electrical to construction. The job fair being geared toward the younger crowd appealed to him because a big portion of his role is training people for the jobs they have available.

"We want them if they have the right mindset, and they're willing to put the time and the effort in," he said.