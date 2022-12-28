Hundreds slide into Andalusia for Snowstar's opening day of skiing, tubing

When temperatures drop, most people stay in. In Andalusia, hundreds poured out to Snowstar on Tuesday to celebrate opening day.

Whether people were skiing, snowboarding or tubing, General Manager Derek Workman said the hype for the season speaks for itself. The gates officially opened at 9 a.m., and it did not take long for outdoors lovers to arrive.

"We had a line out the door by a quarter after 9," he said.

To get ready for the winter, crews worked throughout the summer and fall to have lifts inspected and safety checks completed. And, most important, they made sure there's enough snow for guests to enjoy.

"Pretty much everything, except for what we got yesterday, was all man-made," he said.

This year Snowstar purchased four additional snow guns to help make up for where Mother Nature leaves off. Workman said the guns sucked water out of the ponds on the property and turned it in to artificial powder. The outdoor temperature needs to be about 27 degrees in order for them to make it — no problem last week.

The colder it gets, the more snow they are able to make, he said. Starting last week, the machines were running 24 hours a day. Depending on the temperature, they can create a 20-foot pile in 24 hours.

"Usually we have a night crew come in, and when it gets colder (in the evening), we can really turn them up," he said.

Also new this year are:

• New ski and snowboard boots.

• SNAPD camera installation so guests can capture memories on the lifts, trails, tube hill and terrain park.

• An updated sound system at the tube hill.

• A new snowmobile for Ski Patrol.

• Updated hill lighting.

• Lodge updates: New bathroom, revamped parking lot and expanded gift shop.

Tuesday, Workman estimated there were about 300 people there for tubing and an additional 500-600 for snowboarding and skiing — but that's not the busiest it will get, he said. And generally, the cold is not a factor. Temperatures in Andalusia topped out at a balmy 28 degrees on Tuesday, but with the sun shining, "This is not bad," Workman said.

Snowstar is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More information can be found on its website.