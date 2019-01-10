Bettendorf's newest doughnut shop spent Thursday raising money for the families of a fallen Clinton firefighter and a second firefighter recovering from injuries.
Hurts Donut Co., which opened last month, held a fundraiser to raise money for the two firefighters who fought a fire at the ADM grain facility in Clinton last Saturday. Lt. Eric Hosette, 33, was killed in an explosion, which seriously injured firefighter Adam Cain, 23.
Davenport and Bettendorf firefighters spent the day volunteering and making doughnuts. Hurts sold thousands of Thin Red Line and Clinton Fire Department doughnuts, with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to the two affected families, according to the company's Facebook page.
"We are truly part of the most amazing and generous community," Hurts management posted on Facebook Thursday morning. "In the last three hours and 20 minutes we have sold 4,500 thin red line/Clinton black band donuts ... Our staff and local firefighter volunteers are working around the clock to keep up with the demand."
In addition to sales in Bettendorf, off of Interstate 80 and Middle Road, Hurts Donut locations in Coralville and West Des Moines accepted cash and credit card donations for the firefighters.