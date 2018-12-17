A 24-hour specialty doughnut shop, Hurts Donut Co., will open in Bettendorf this week.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, Hurts Donut will hold a grand opening at 5121 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Managers announced the grand opening on the company's Facebook page.
Founded in Missouri in 2013, the company has expanded to 19 locations in at least 10 states, according to its website.
The Quad-Cities location will be the third Iowa store. The Coralville store — the closest to the Quad-City area — opened in October 2015. Hurts Donut also operates a store in West Des Moines.
Each Hurts Donut Co. store is open 24/7 and specializes in handmade doughnuts, decorated with breakfast cereal, candy or cookie dough. Some doughnut flavors include Cosmic Brownie, Fruity Pebbles, Maple Bacon and Cotton Candy.
The indoor/outdoor TBK Bank Sports Complex opened earlier this year. It spans 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads in Bettendorf.
Now, development around the sports complex is beginning to take shape. Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery also is opening in the area this week.