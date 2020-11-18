 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee looking to add 670 workers in the Quad-Cities
topical

Hy-Vee is looking to add 670 employees to its stores in the Quad-Cities.

The company announced Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 10,000 additional workers at stores across its eight-state region, as well as at two distribution centers in Iowa.

"Hy-Vee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores," a news release said.

The positions vary from full-time, part-time, temporary and permanent help among positions such as personal shoppers, cashiers, food service clerks, stockers and others.

Visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view job openings in the Quad-Cities.

