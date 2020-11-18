Hy-Vee looking to add 670 workers in the Quad-Cities

Hy-Vee is looking to add 670 employees to its stores in the Quad-Cities.

The company announced Wednesday that it is seeking to hire 10,000 additional workers at stores across its eight-state region, as well as at two distribution centers in Iowa.

"Hy-Vee is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores," a news release said.

The positions vary from full-time, part-time, temporary and permanent help among positions such as personal shoppers, cashiers, food service clerks, stockers and others.

Higher temperatures and heavier precipitation have increased yields for corn and soybeans in much of Iowa and Illinois.

"We probably had one of the betters crops in terms of yield potential that I had ever seen, because we had good planting conditions and pretty regularly spaced rain events leading up to mid- to late-July when it got really dry," said

Visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view job openings in the Quad-Cities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.