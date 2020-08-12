Hy-Vee on East Kimberly reopens

TOP: Hy-Vee District Store Director Jason Busswitz officially cuts the ribbon fot the for re-grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The store, which originally opened in February 1998, began remodel work in July 2019. The remodel included Mia Pizza, Hibachi Grill and a Hy-Vee Market Grille, offering fresh, made-to-order meals.

BOTTOM: The store will feature the company’s largest wine and spirits department that includes a tasting bar, temperature-controlled humidor, temperature-controlled walk-in wine room, large craft beer section and a large mix and match single-can section. Additionally, the location offers a Chophouse Meats department with a newly expanded meat and seafood case; an in-store Starbucks; a selection of charcuterie and artisan bread; a Genesis Health Clinic; and an international Candy Shoppe that features more than 1,500 items from 16 different countries.