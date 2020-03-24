Hy-Vee, Schnucks adding plexiglass wall to Quad-City checkout lanes to protect customers, workers from COVID-19

Those wanting to stock up on supplies from grocery stores may encounter something new at the checkout lane — a plexiglass panel.

The temporary window panels are being installed at Hy-Vee locations in the Quad-Cities, and Schnucks' Bettendorf location.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”

Hy-Vee is only installing them at its checkout lanes, while Schnucks is installing the temporary arrangement at checkout lanes, pharmacy counters and operating service counters. Hy-Vee began installation late last week, while Schnucks plans to have them installed by Monday, March 30.

“While it is easier to practice social distancing in our aisles and other areas of the store, it can be more challenging at our checkout lanes and service counters,” said Paul Simon, senior communications specialist at Schnucks.

“This added level of protection provides additional safety for our teammates and customers. We will continue to evaluate protective measures as the situation evolves.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.