Hy-Vee to give away 500 hams in Davenport on Monday

Hy-Vee is giving away 500 hams to those in need Monday in Davenport.
The grocery chain's One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign will give away 500 Hormel hams from 5 to 7 p.m., (while supplies last) on Monday, April 11, at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Hams for the Holidays is in partnership with Hormel Foods, giving away 7,400 hams at 19 events in 10 states.
It's a drive-thru format, Hy-Vee employees and first responders will place the hams in people's vehicles for contact-free pick-up.
The campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative that raises money for Feeding America-affiliated food banks. The campaign, running in Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores and online at
Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com, asks shoppers to make a $1 or $5 donation
Hy-Vee will hold Hams for the Holidays from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. They will give away 500 Hormel hams to people in need.
